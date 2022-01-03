Jackboy Shares "Letter To God"

2021 was the year that Jackboy established his name outside of the Sniper Gang brand. He held it down for SG during Kodak's incarceration, though the friction between the two rappers led to public disputes in recent months. That hasn't necessarily slowed down Jackboy's hustle. He's remained consistent throughout the year, releasing Jackboy 2 along with a slew of singles.

Just before closing ut 2021, the rapper slid through with one final record. The rapper dropped off "Letter To God" on New Year's Eve, which boasts production from UK drill producer Axl Beats. Jackboy gets vulnerable about love, friendship, life and the experiences of the past year over eerie production.

Check out the latest record from Jackboy below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Came a long way off the corner, ain't no label could persuade me

I'm in New York ridin' in that foreign, feelin' just like Jay-Z

Double R, I'm rich and r*tarded, I got my blicky

Give a fuck about NY gun laws, still got it with me

