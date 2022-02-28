mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Shares "All We Got"

Aron A.
February 28, 2022 11:44
JackBoy keeps the circle tight on his new single, "All We Got."


Jackboy came into the game with Kodak Black but he's certainly established himself in his own right in the past few years. He's had an exceptional run since the top of 2020, releasing his self-titled album and quickly following it up with Living In History and Love Me While I'm HereJackboy 2 rattled through 2021 and it appears that the Florida rapper is now setting the stage for a follow-up in the near future.

On Friday, the rapper slid through with his latest offering, "All We Got." On the new single, the rapper tackles a slow-burning trap beat as he professes his love for those in his corner and threatens a beatdown on anyone coming for his neck.

Check out the latest from Jackboy below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
That n***a a lil' boy to me, I'mma treat his ass just like a child
I'mma catch him and beat him with a switch, I bet that'll calm his lil' ass down
I'mma catch him and beat him with the blick, ain't no time to go blow for blow
Late night creepin' with my whip, and I let it blow, I'm snatching souls

