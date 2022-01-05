Asian Doll is having a pretty eventful week (as always). The Dallas-based rapper was a recent guest on the Fresh & Fit podcast, where she walked off the panel after being disrespected by the hosts, who told her they to stop interrupting them before telling her, "I don't even know who you are." She has been using her social media platforms to tear down the two hosts of the show and on Wednesday (January 5), she took a quick break to shoot her shot at Antonio Brown (who is also having a crazy week).

"Wassup, Antonio Brown take me out to dinner," tweeted Asian after the football star stormed off the field midgame and quit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, who has been promoting his new rap single "Pit Not The Palace," has not responded to Asian Doll. However, one person has, and that's her ex-boyfriend, rapper Jackboy.



The Haiti-born, Florida-raised rapper was dating Asian Doll for a few months last year before Asian declared that she was single on social media, but it seems as though Jack is missing his girl. He responded to her shooting her shot at Antonio Brown and told the wide receiver that he can take her out, but he wants her back after that.

"@ab go ahead Ima team player my n***a," he said, inviting Brown to accept Asian's date offer. "When you done with her pass her back family," he concluded.

This might end up being some sort of a strange love triangle, or it could eventually lead to Jackboy and Asian Doll getting back together. What do you think of Jack's response?



Screenshot via @1804jackboy on Instagram