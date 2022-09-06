Jackboy says that he nearly died while showing the wreckage from a recent car crash he was involved in on his Instagram Story. In the clip, he attributes his survival to his car having a bulletproof exterior.

“Damn, dog!” he says in one video while he walks around the car. “Wrecked my fucking car, dawg. N***a almost fucking died. If this bitch wasn’t bulletproof, I woulda motherfucking died out this bitch. Got damn!”



Johnny Louis/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jackboy's Chevrolet SUV appears to have had its front bumper ripped off with various pieces of the vehicle being thrown over the road.

In the caption, he added: “I Got Hella whips [I ain’t] Tripping #ExpensivePain. I love my cars bullet proof Dey Could Take A Good Hit [sunglasses emoji] I’ll Have It Back In 3 Days.”

Jackboy appears to have made it out of the situation without serious injury, as he soon followed up his post with a picture of himself driving a Lamborghini and holding a stack of cash while the song "RNB" by Young Dolph plays in the background.

The crash comes just weeks after Jackboy reignited his beef with Kodak Black by releasing the diss track, “Renegade Freestyle (Closure)."

Check out Jackboy's video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

