Jackboy Releases Self-Titled Album With Kodak Black & More

Jackboy hails from Pompano Beach, Florida, growing up with his close friend Kodak Black and signing to his Sniper Gang collective. The two have gone hand-in-hand for the last few years as Jackboy continued to rise and, in what has already been a busy year for the rapper, Jackboy comes through strong with his new self-titled album.

Make no mistake, Jackboy is an album that speaks to the pain Jackboy has been through during his life. The young man has seen a lot and the emotion in his voice is delivered very potently. This is not stereotypical street rap. Jackboy brings levels to this, flexing his ability to leave his blood, sweat, and tears all over the beat.

There are moments when we can clearly hear Jackboy's anger and frustration, like on "Won't Understand." There are other moments when the rising star is more vulnerable than usual.

This is one of the standout projects of the week and it definitely deserves your time.

Listen to it below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Pressure

2. Won't Understand

3. Zombie World (feat. Lil Sean)

4. Critical Condition (feat. YFN Lucci)

5. Freedom Of Speech

6. Can't Be My Wife

7. Cleaning Crew

8. Like A Million (feat. Kodak Black)

9. Pack A Punch

10. Hate The B!tch

11. Still (feat. Blac Youngsta)

12. Murda (feat. Casanova)

13. Freak (feat. Warhol.SS)

14. Love Is War

15. 1K

16. Bring The SWAT

17. Diana Ross