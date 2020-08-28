Jackboy Releases New Project "Living In History" Featuring Tee Grizzley & Rylo Rodriguez

We're all living in history right now. One look at Jackboy's new cover artwork will remind you of all the crazy stuff we've endured in the last eight months. It all kicked off with the potential threat of World War 3. Then, the world's beloved Kobe Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter accident, which also took the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others. The coronavirus outbreak and a hard-fought battle against racism completed the insanity. The fact that we've still got four months (and a whole election) left until the end of 2020 boggles my mind.

Jackboy is reflecting on everything that's gone on with the cover of his new project, aptly titled Living In History, dropping it on all streaming services last night.

Dropping fourteen new songs via Sniper Gang and EMPIRE, Jackboy is back with more new music. The tracklist includes features from Tee Grizzley and Rylo Rodriguez.

Listen below and let us know your favorite song.

Tracklist:

1. Pray To God

2. Friends With My Heater

3. Make Me Lose It

4. The World Is Yours

5. Married To My Enemies (feat. Tee Grizzley)

6. Done With Love

7. Fuck You Pay Me (Paper Chasin') [feat. Rylo Rodriguez]

8. In My City

9. Hard To Forget Ya

10. Notice Me (feat. Tee Grizzley)

11. P's & Q's

12. Lost Ties

13. Really Sorry

14. Done Did To Me