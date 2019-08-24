In the direct aftermath of his arrest, Jackboy's reps attempted to pitch a proper narrative via social media, before recanting on the post some hours later. The Sniper Gang affiliate was arrested on Thursday for allegedly tampering with evidence and holding a controlled substance on his person (marijuana). He was also booked for a parole violation and other vehicle-related offenses, charges he and his team have openly discredited, up to this minute.

Jackboy lept on Instagram Live this morning to offer his followers a little context into his arrest since they'd left the field void since pulling their written statement. According to Jackboy, the officers who booked him insinuated that he and Kodak Black were walking targets, whose arrests were mandated TOGETHER.

"You know what they said when they pulled me over? They said, 'We got Kodak, you next,'" Jackboy says in the below video. "I said this shit crazy. I was like, 'Look, man. I don't know what y'all got against Sniper Gang, but we not beefing. Y'all the police, we not beefing...Stop doing this. We not beefing, bruh.'"

Before providing his IG audience with the anecdotal rundown, Jackboy declared himself free and totally unencumbered by the law. "Fresh out of jail," he proclaimed. "I'm gleeful. I'm back. I'm talking 'bout expeditiously."

