Jackboy is launching a GoFundMe to help provide relief for the people of Haiti following the massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the country in August. The Haitian rapper recently announced that he'd be donating $100,000 of his own money to relief efforts and partnering with Lil Baby to build a hospital.

"The 7.2 earthquake that recently struck motivated me to raise awareness of the struggling conditions in my country," Jackboy explained in a tweet announcing the GoFuneMe.

The fundraising page explains that donations will be put towards the acquisition of supplies as well as funding the aforementioned hospital.

"For Phase 1 efforts, Jackboy and team will be ordering supplies and sending directly to a reputable charity located in Haiti," the page reads. "Funds will be spent on orthopedic supplies, tarps for shelter, and the foundation of the hospital."

As of Sunday, the drive has raised $25,983 of it's $300,000 goal. The largest donation came in the form of $20,000 from Grabba Leaf LLC.

The new GoFundMe comes after Jackboy recently took a trip to Haiti and saw the conditions first hand.

"I Just Walked Through A Hospital In Haiti & All The Patients Sleeping Outside [heartbreak emoji]," he wrote on Instagram, last month. "I Personally Handed Every Single Last 1 Of Them A Envelope Full Of Money But Fr Fr I Feel Like That Ain't Enough... Who Want To Go Half With Me & Get A Hospital Built It's Not Really That Much Especially If We Using Us Dollars. #PrayForHaiti."