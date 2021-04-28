mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JackBoy Drops Off New Banger "Protecting My Energy"

Aron A.
April 28, 2021 17:01
186 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Protecting My Energy
JackBoy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

JackBoy gets real on his new single, "Protecting My Energy."


With Kodak Black out, the Sniper Gang movement is running smoothly. During his absence, Yak had JackBoy hold down the fort which he did successfully. During the NBA Youngboy beef, it was Jackboy who emerged with the meme-worthy toilet paper roll that ended up being sold as merch.

Besides his work behind the scenes, JackBoy successfully established himself independently of Kodak with the release of three projects including his self-titled album and Living In History. After a few singles to hear up 2021, the rapper emerged today with a more emotional record with "Protecting My Energy." The rapper's latest record finds him in a contemplative state as he reflects on trust and loyalty within his inner circle.

Check the latest from Jackboy below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
It took for me to get a million for her to see I ain't regular
I moved on, I don't need you, bitch, don't call my cellular
Big gun in my Moncler, I'm not a wrestler
Steppin' on n***as, check the score, way ahead of ya

JackBoy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  186
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JackBoy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JackBoy Drops Off New Banger "Protecting My Energy"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject