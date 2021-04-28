JackBoy Drops Off New Banger "Protecting My Energy"

With Kodak Black out, the Sniper Gang movement is running smoothly. During his absence, Yak had JackBoy hold down the fort which he did successfully. During the NBA Youngboy beef, it was Jackboy who emerged with the meme-worthy toilet paper roll that ended up being sold as merch.

Besides his work behind the scenes, JackBoy successfully established himself independently of Kodak with the release of three projects including his self-titled album and Living In History. After a few singles to hear up 2021, the rapper emerged today with a more emotional record with "Protecting My Energy." The rapper's latest record finds him in a contemplative state as he reflects on trust and loyalty within his inner circle.

Check the latest from Jackboy below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

It took for me to get a million for her to see I ain't regular

I moved on, I don't need you, bitch, don't call my cellular

Big gun in my Moncler, I'm not a wrestler

Steppin' on n***as, check the score, way ahead of ya

