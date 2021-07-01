mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Drops New Song "Ten Toes Down" Amid Kodak Black Feud

Alex Zidel
July 01, 2021 15:03
Jackboy releases a timely new single called "Ten Toes Down" in the thick of his feud with Kodak Black.


Jackboy has been trending this week as his Sniper Gang boss Kodak Black continues to throw shots on social media. Claiming to have made a million dollars off of Jackboy before throwing $100,000 into the ocean and airing out their business-related drama, Kodak seemingly fell out with Jackboy, but the Florida rapper refuses to retaliate. 

"I ain't got shit bad to say about people," said Jackboy during a recent live stream. "You ain't gon' get that from me... You ain't gon' have no video of me on YouTube. Nah, that's my brother at the end of the day."

As the world continues to comment on the feud between Kodak and his artist, Jackboy has released a brand new single and video called "Ten Toes Down," speaking about his loyalty and how he's not afraid of anybody. Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't fear nobody, that's on my soul
I smoke exotic, yeah, the opps get rolled
Got a dirty pole, posted up on his block
Soon as he come out, that boy get shot
I done came up out of jail and went straight to the top
I ain't do no playing, I got straight to the guap

