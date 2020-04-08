mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Drops "Cleaning Crew" In The Midst Of The Madness

Aron A.
April 08, 2020 13:20
Sniper Gang's Jackboy drops off "Cleaning Crew" in the midst of Kodak Black & NBA Youngboy's beef.


Sniper Gang's Jackboy has been riding out with Kodak Black since the jump. Though Kodak's currently incarcerated, JackBoy has been holding it down for SG with the release of new music. But considering the recent feud between Kodak and NBA Youngboy, it appears that JackBoy's taken his response to wax. The rapper returned with his new single, "Cleaning Crew" earlier today. Though there's no specific mention to the beef with NBA Youngboy in the song itself, he made a strong indication on Instagram who the song was directed to. "Send 1 Of Ya Lil Steppas 2 Get Knocked Up Out His Shows," he captioned a preview of the song which appears to be in reference to NBA Youngboy's message to Kodak Black. 

Check out Jackboy's "Cleaning Crew" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I tote big pipes, sorry, I like gun fights
RIP 2Pac, like him, we caught lil' one at the lights
I can't speak on your and yours
bBut me and mines gon' shoot on sight

