Jackboy Delivers His Latest Single "Lost Ties"

Jackboy's been having quite the run in the past two years. The release of his self-titled album earlier this year felt like a culmination of work he put in with both JackNDaBox and Lost In My Head in 2019. But even with the release of a new project, he's keeping the streets flooded with new music in anticipation for his next project due out later this summer.

Today, Jackboy delivered an emotional bid to the lost love and fake friends on his latest drop, "Cut Ties." Diving deeper into a melancholic bag, Jackboy reflects on the people closest to him switching up on him once he started getting a bit of fame, whether it's women or close friends.

The rapper's latest single arrives after the release of "In My City." Keep your eyes peeled for Living In History dropping on August 27th.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm getting paid 'cause I been grindin'

In and out of state, I'm jumping back from coast to coast

Only worried about the dough, ain't worried about a hoe

I ain't cutting the check with you, hoe, you could die broke

