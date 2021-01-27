Jackboy is known to document both his wins and losses on social media and has already been seen in some pretty interesting situations on the net. Just last week when after Donald Trump pardoned fellow Sniper Gang member Kodak Black, the rapper took to Instagram live to praise the former President for "letting all the hood n*ggas out." In his latest 'gram live stream shenanigans, the 23-year-old Pompano Beach native showed off a vehicular mishap that happened to him, providing footage of a wrecked Lamborghini.

Reporting live from Instagram, the Florida rapper showed off his Lambo that was completely missing its hood with an enormous dent on the front side of the vehicle. Along with those damages, the car's signature logo was heavily scratched as well. The rapper can be heard saying "What the f*ck," in reaction to the wrecked car. He then showed off a wad of cash, saying that he can wreck the car because it's not rented.

"I'm about to go buy another car just to fix my hood," he added. He also shared another post of the wrecked Lambo on his page, penning in the caption, "I Do What I Want You Do What You Can I Stashed Away A Mil Just In Case Shit Don’t Go As Planned. #PinkSlipShawty

#NewNoseJob Coming Soon. Give Me Head While I Drive I Could Wreck This Ain’t Rented."

Fans joked that Jackboy had wrecked his car following Trump's pardoning of Kodak Black, writing, "he too excited kodak home," with a laughing emoji, while someone else joked, "probably saw youngboy," referring to their beef.

Thankfully, Jackboy seemingly was able to walk away from the accident unscathed, and best of luck to him and his Lambo.