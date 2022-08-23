Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"

Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.

Check out Jackboy's latest release below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

You been a bitch, you tried to pull stunts on Wham and Wiz

You the only n***a I know that get mad when they artist lit

You the only n***a fakin', acting like you 'bout to spin

Your ass a federal agent, protected by the president

Real Zoe, ain't got no friends in the government

So if I fuck with you, they gon' deport me and all my kin