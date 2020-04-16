mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy Applies "Pressure" While Kodak Black's Gone

Aron A.
April 15, 2020 20:49
JackBoy returns with a brand new single.


Kodak Black might be gone but JackBoy is keeping Sniper Gang alive and well until Kodak is free. Though the past week and a half has found Kodak and Jackboy entangled in a feud with Youngboy Never Broke Again, Jackboy's used this to his favor with the release of new music. Just a week ago, he unleashed the single, "Cleaning Crew." Now, he follows up with his latest record, "Pressure." 

Following a similar vibe to last week's single, Jackboy opens up the track with a recorded phone call between the rapper and Kodak Black who tells him to keep holding it down. Jackboy finds himself exploring his own vocal range a bit more than ever before while delivering a choppy flow over a guitar-tinged beat.

Quotable Lyrics
Neighborhood hero but we still be
Might never buy a watch 'cause I'm traumatized from doing time
I'mma buy one just to show them hatin' ass n***as I been on my grind

JackBoy
