mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy & Tyga Party In LA In "Aggy" Video

Alex Zidel
October 23, 2020 16:36
1.5K Views
23
0
Sniper Gang/EMPIRESniper Gang/EMPIRE
Sniper Gang/EMPIRE

Aggy
JackBoy & Tyga

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
35% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
3 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Jackboy visits Tyga's crib in Los Angeles for some pool party shenanigans in the "Aggy" video.


In Kodak Black's absence, Jackboy has been glowing up insurmountably, becoming the next big thing out of the Sniper Gang camp. The Florida rapper is going crazy this year, releasing his self-titled album, as well as Living In History with features from Tee Grizzley and Rylo Rodriguez. Despite him coming through strong with lots of new material this year, he's still powering through with a new single, collaborating with Tyga for their new track "Aggy". 

Released with a new music video, Jackboy makes his way out to Los Angeles where he and Tyga link at the crip, partying with a number of bikini-clad women by the pool. The two take turns boasting about their wild lifestyles, enjoying the gorgeous view at T-Raw's spot.

In addition to the new single, Jackboy also announced that the deluxe edition of his album will be dropping on November 13. Stay tuned for that.

What do you think of the new song?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got the strap, that's why my pants baggy
Pulled up in the Caravan like Shaggy
Big dawg, you a lil' scrappy
Big fire, aim it at your papi

JackBoy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  0
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JackBoy Tyga new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jackboy & Tyga Party In LA In "Aggy" Video
23
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject