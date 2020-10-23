Jackboy & Tyga Party In LA In "Aggy" Video

In Kodak Black's absence, Jackboy has been glowing up insurmountably, becoming the next big thing out of the Sniper Gang camp. The Florida rapper is going crazy this year, releasing his self-titled album, as well as Living In History with features from Tee Grizzley and Rylo Rodriguez. Despite him coming through strong with lots of new material this year, he's still powering through with a new single, collaborating with Tyga for their new track "Aggy".

Released with a new music video, Jackboy makes his way out to Los Angeles where he and Tyga link at the crip, partying with a number of bikini-clad women by the pool. The two take turns boasting about their wild lifestyles, enjoying the gorgeous view at T-Raw's spot.

In addition to the new single, Jackboy also announced that the deluxe edition of his album will be dropping on November 13. Stay tuned for that.

What do you think of the new song?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got the strap, that's why my pants baggy

Pulled up in the Caravan like Shaggy

Big dawg, you a lil' scrappy

Big fire, aim it at your papi