Jackboy & Tee Grizzley Lock In On "Married To My Enemies"

It's been a big year for JackBoy. The rapper has been left to shine on his own in the absence of Kodak Black but he's merely holding things down until the Sniper Gang head honcho returns back into the fold. Each track he's released throughout the course of the year has shown exponential growth, especially on his self-titled album that he dropped earlier this year. Even with a project out, he's keeping his foot on the neck of the rap game with even more new music.

Today, the rapper blessed fans with a brand new collaboration with Tee Grizzley on, "Married To My Enemies." Jackboy and Tee Grizzley teeter between their former lifestyles and their current life as rappers while paranoia of death lingers. Check out their new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I tried to move my granny, she don't wanna leave her block

So I can't go visit grandma without a few hundred shots

Without a few hundred glocks, please don't think we 'bout to box

Don't think that you gon' fuck with me and mines and won't get popped

