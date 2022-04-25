mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy & Lexxtasy Connect On "Prize"

Aron A.
April 25, 2022 17:51
Prize
JackBoy Feat. Lexxtasy

JackBoy and Lexxtasy join forces for "Prize."


Jackboy is on a roll these past few years. Though things went sour in his working relationship with Kodak Black and Sniper Gang, he's remained consistent with a slew of solid projects and singles. His 1804 Records imprint appears to be doing well and it looks like he's building up a solid roster of artists under his wing.

Since the top of the year, Jackboy's blessed fans with a stream of music to keep them afloat until his follow-up to Jackboy 2. This week, he teamed up with rising R&B singer Lexxtasy for their new joint single, "Prize." Jackboy dives closer to his R&B on this one while Lexxtasy provides complementing melodies that reflect the woman's perspective.

Check the latest below from Jackboy and Lexxtasy and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I know I was gon make you mine before you even knew me
I don't want to see you with no other guys it's like you belong to me
Before I go wife another bitch I'd rather be on my lonely

