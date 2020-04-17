mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy & Kodak Black Sound "Like A Million" Over Tay Keith Beat

Sniper Gang artist Jackboy connects with his boss Kodak Black for the Tay Keith-produced "Like A Million."


In Kodak Black's absence, we've needed some of his flavor in the world. Thankfully, he had been teaching his up-and-comer Jackboy the tricks of the trade, getting him prepared for a successful career in the rap game. 

Making his name and potentially earning a spot on the XXL Freshman 2020 list, Jackboy has been releasing a bunch of heat all year. The South Florida rapper grew up with Kodak and you can tell that they often bounced song ideas off one another. Their styles are very similar, making this link-up a match made in heaven.

Rhyming over a Tay Keith beat, "Like A Million" contains a hook and verse from Kodak Black before Jackboy jumps in to finish off the track. It will be included on Jackboy's upcoming self-titled album, which will be released on April 24.

Listen to the new song below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody shady, baby I know how you feeling
Who you think you fooling homie that ain't how you living
Let me eat that coochie baby, looking like a meal
Every time I step out, I be looking like a million

