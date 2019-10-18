Steve-O's friend is going to have a lot of explaining to do. The perpetual adrenaline junkie is most famous for starring in the Jackass films, pulling off crazy stunts and treating his body as recklessly as possible. While it makes for entertaining content to watch on a lazy day, Steve-O and his buddies have put their lives in danger time and time again seeking thrills. The man has made some dubious headlines this year but now, he's out here creating waves by tattooing some terribly-done ink onto his friends' bodies.

In a new video uploaded to YouTube, Steve-O told his fans that he went on a journey to give people the worst tattoos of their lives. He gave one man a satanic tribute. Somebody else got a "Buttman" tat. And finally, the daredevil decided to etch Tekashi 6ix9ine's face on his boy's leg.

Speaking on the new permanent addition on his skin, Steve's friend said, "That tat looks like a rat. That picture tells a lot more than a thousand words." If we're being completely honest, this tattoo isn't even all that bad. It's probably better than the one on 6ix9ine's own girlfriend's shoulder, which she believes looks more like Chris Brown. Take a look at the drawing above and watch the full video below.

