Jackass star Patty Perez died, Friday, after being hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, to be treated for complications related to suffering from type 1 diabetes. Perez appeared in Jackass 2 and Jackass 2.5 in a skit that featured her jump onto Wee Man for a "Magic Trick" which would make him disappear.

Perez’s daughter, Priscilla, announced her passing to TMZ, explaining that she had suffered from diabetes since birth.



Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Perez also stared in an episode of the TV series My Big Fat Fetish.

In a fundraiser on GoFundMe, Pricilla explained that Perez had "gone through months of health issues" prior to her death.

"If you knew our mum at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fibre of her being and was there for anyone who needed it," the GoFunMe says. "She was a friend to everyone. We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her."

Perez is survived by Pricilla, her sons Joe, Richard, Gabriel, seven grandchildren, and her mother, Mary.

