It looks like the 2020s are going to be the era of the revival, carrying on the massive trend of the late 2010s. If you thought there couldn't possibly be any more nostalgic entertainment from the past to update for the modern day, then you are sorely mistaken. It was recently announced that Paramount Pictures has green-lit another Jackass movie, the fourth film in the franchise based on the MTV reality show from 2000, to be released in March of 2021. It's been nine years since the last film, Jackass 3D, came out in 2010, and now that a new decade is upon us, why not bring back the beloved gang of masochists to partake in some new outrageous shenanigans?

Well, one reason could be that the majority of the cast is pushing 50. It's harder to pull off the kinds of safety-risking, life-threatening stunts that these maniacs perform when you're middle-aged--not to mention, a little sad. There's also the fact that original cast member Ryan Dunn tragically passed away in 2011, which would inevitably give the absurd, self-abusing energy of the franchise a more serious, somber tone. Still, it will be interesting to see what this pack of deviants cook up. Perhaps they'll be passing the torch to a new generation of jackasses?