Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jackass Forever saw a surprisingly successful debut at the domestic box office, over the weekend. The highly anticipated installment in the Jackass franchise drew in $23.5 million in its opening weekend.

One concern for whether the film would do well at the box office was whether the younger generation would turn out, which it did overwhelmingly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 67 percent of the audience was between ages 18 and 34. Additionally, 68 percent of the audience was male.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for Paramount, told Variety he was happily surprised by the turnout: “In a business that doesn’t surprise all that often, it’s sure nice to know that surprises — good ones — can still happen. I was pretty heartened by the percentage of moviegoers over 35. Who knew?”

Jackass Forever has already covered its production costs, which amounted to $10 million.

Last week, Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville spoke with Howard Stern about the new film and admitted that he suffered brain damage as a result of one of the stunts.

“I can’t take any more hits to the head…. My brain was just playing tricks on me," Knoxville said of the injury. "I got really depressed and over-focused on things. I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around — that and doing therapy. It was a really hard recovery from this last injury but I’m great now. I feel like I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been.”

