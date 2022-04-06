Jack White, best known for being the lead singer of the White Stripes, recently reflected on working with Jay-Z and hinted that he has some “heat” that he thinks will eventually see the light of day. White discussed his music catalog with Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the release of his new album, Fear of the Dawn.

“That’s true, but it’s not me who doesn’t finish stuff,” White said, when asked about having unreleased music with Jay-Z. “So it’s, uh…I’m not that guy. No, I’m just teasing. But I’m more the personality, like, I’ll be there tomorrow, you know. So it’s different working styles. So some of that stuff I think will see the light of day when those guys aren’t busy with other projects and stuff.”



Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Getting deeper into what it was like to work with the legendary Brooklyn rapper, White added that it was "fun."

“Yeah, it was,” White said. “It’s so different, you know, because when I went into the studio with him, there was just one microphone which is, I kind of was [like] ‘Whoa, what? Where are the other microphones?’”

He continued: “So Jay was learning about the way I did it and I was learning about the way he did it. I just like seeing anybody use a method. If you see anyone using any method, it’s really, really interesting.”

White's interview with Lowe will go live on Apple Music at 1:00 PM on Wednesday. Check out the interview here.

The Fear of the Dawn will be available this Friday, April 8.

[Via]