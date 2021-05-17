On the evening of the Kentucky Derby weeks ago, Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge employee Kasmira Nashs lost her life. Jack Harlow was at the location making an appearance in his hometown when chaos ensued and Nash was shot and killed inside of the venue. It was later shared that Harlow's longtime friend and DJ Ronnie O'Bannon, stage name Ronnie Luciano, was arrested in connection with the crime. Police named O'Bannon as the shooter, and days ago, WDRB reported that his lawyer asserts Nash attacked his client multiple times.

Attorney Rob Eggert reportedly stated in court documents that “there seems considerable evidence at this point that Mr. O’Bannon was attacked not once, but twice at Vibes Club by the deceased in this case.”

O'Bannon's team has contended that the DJ was only retaliating in self-defense and asked the judge to release O'Bannon or, at the very least, allow him to await trial while on house arrest. Eggert added that O'Bannon isn't a flight risk, doesn't have much of a criminal history, and because he turned himself in, he can be trusted.

“He has supported himself and DJs not only for Jack Harlow, but for other artists," Eggert wrote. "Mr. O’Bannon is not a flight risk." It was noted by WDRB that O'Bannon has also been named as a person of interest in a separate fatal shooting that occurred at a different nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky back in August 2020.

Kathy Davis, Nash's mother, said that she has no anger toward Jack Harlow for the incident. The rapper has previously stated that he has been in contact with Nash's family. "I do not accuse (Harlow) or feel like it was entirely on him, because he's an entertainer," Davis said. "He was there to do a job, but I feel like the security and the owner of the club should have been more diligent in protecting and making sure it was secure."

O'Bannon has already entered his not guilty plea.

