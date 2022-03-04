Twitter is not the place to announce or even think about rebooting popular movies and tv shows. Instead, the social media app users have taken a staunch stand against anything that seems remotely unoriginal; Bel-Air was ridiculed to hell when it was first announced, while the announcing of Robert Pattinson Batman was clowned with the quickness. So when it was announced that famous Kentucky-rapper Jack Harlow was cast as the lead in the reboot of 1992's hit movie White Men Can't Jump, the Twitter-verse reacted accordingly.

Users flung expletives at Hollywood and the decision-makers that consistently think rebooting classics is the best way to make a quick penny. Meanwhile, the comments regarding Harlow have been relatively positive. The consensus is that the rapper has a great personality, could do wonders on the big or small screen, and should be cast in some original content instead of being shoed into a reboot to sell tickets. But, regardless of Twitter or anybody on social media doesn't feel the project is necessary, the real question is will it be successful in the end?

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As mentioned earlier, Bel-Air was panned on Twitter when it was revealed that the reboot was moving forward and would be a dramatic, dark retelling of the 90s classic. But then, when we finally got the product, the consensus on the show changed dramatically as their expectations were blown to smithereens.

While we don't know what White Men Can't Jump's tonal direction is and how different it may be from the original, it could be interesting to pay attention to this movie when it releases. As for Twitter, though, it never changes.