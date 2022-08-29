Lousiville has lit up in celebration of Jack Harlow's MTV Video Music Awards appearance as the rapper remains a hometown hero. The Kentucky rapper co-hosted the award ceremony alongside Nicki Minaj, the Video Vanguard Award recipient, as well as Rap legend LL Cool J. Harlow kicked things off with an expected performance of "First Class" alongside Fergie, who was famously sampled on the hit track, and the song would later go on to win the Song of the Summer title.

The win came with a debate as fans of other artists complained that the MTV VMAs were somehow rigged in Harlow's favor.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Other nominees included Nicki Minaj,Future, Drake, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Post Malone, Latto, Jung Kook, Charlie Puth, Beyoncé, and many more. On social media, reactions to Harlow's Song of the Summer win have been mixed, as some claimed that he was only awarded because he was hosting the show. It was suggested that "First Class" was a hit record, but it did not have the same impact as tracks by other nominees.

Harlow took home four awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs and in his SOTS acceptance speech, the rapper was humbled by the response to his success.

Check out some highlights and a few reactions below.