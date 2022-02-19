Last night saw the return of the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, with Team Walton taking home the W against Team Nique 65-51.

As TMZ reports, the winning team consisted of Machine Gun Kelly – who somehow managed to focus despite the fact that his gorgeous fiancée Megan Fox was in the audience cheering him on – as well as Migos member Quavo, and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie.

Q and LL posed for a selfie together, with both stars showing some serious skills during their time on the court. The opposing team was made up of the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Kane Brown, and Jack Harlow, who may have lost on the court, but still took home a major win when Kanye West promoted his new single, "Nail Tech."

"This n*gga can raaaaaap bro," the father of four said of the Kentucky-born hitmaker. "And I’m saying nigga as a compliment. Top 5 out right now."

Elsewhere on Team Nique, Haddish impressed audiences and amped up the energy in the stadium with her C-walk, which viewers of the game have been endlessly praising for its smoothness.





Former Bachelor Matt James also appeared on the court, although he had something of an embarrassing moment when he accidentally hit teammate Brittney Elena in the chest while taking a shot from the foul line.

"I think Matt James forgot that there are women on his team," one Twitter troll wrote, to which the model responded, "He said sorry y'all! It was a simple mistake," – check it out below.

