A lot has changed for Jack Harlow since the pandemic first started. While he was certainly on the rise prior to March 2020, his debut album That's What They All Say and the breakout success of the stacked "What's Poppin Remix" has elevated him to an entirely new level. Now that the United States have opened back up, Harlow is looking to take his show on the road in what's sure to be his biggest tour yet.

Earlier today, Harlow took a moment to share a teaser trailer for his upcoming Creme-De-La-Creme tour. "Let me know where you want me…" he captions. "Tour dates drop on Tuesday." The clip itself finds Harlow speaking with a Parisien woman, who appears to be outlining the finer details. "Jack wants all the pretty girls to go ahead and get their outfits picked out," she translates, after Harlow whispers his request in her ear. "Jack says to tell the promoters to have 40 bottles of Perrier and a basket of lightly toasted banana bread.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"He says he's literally in the best shape of his life and can go all night," she adds, a wink to the demographic Harlow appears to be planning for. "The Creme De La Creme tour, this fall." In a subsequent post, Harlow invited fans to "text him" for early ticket access, sharing the number +1 (502) 234-7369.

For those interested in catching Harlow when he hits the road this autumn, check back tomorrow for the complete list of Creme-De-La-Creme tour dates.