Jack Harlow Snaps On Braggadocios Banger "What's Poppin'"

Jack Harlow has returned and the man is snapping. Fresh off the release of "What's Poppin," the Generation Now rapper has achieved a new level of swagger, enhanced all the more by some dope visuals from Cole Bennett. Lyrically, this may be one of Harlow's best in a minute; everything he's packing in his arsenal has come out with wit to spare. "I could put a ball in the endzone, put a bad bitch in the friendzone," he boasts, riding a mischevious orchestral beat.

"Hometown hero feeling myself can't murder my ego," he continues, launching into a playful bout of oversharing. "She heard of my deep strokes, she said 'babe does it hurt when I deep throat?' it does!" Laying down a variety of impressive flows, Harlow continues to establish himself as one of the game's dynamic young talents. Should he keep this same energy on his next project, it's likely he'll find many new fans eager to look beyond the curls and discover a lyricist at work. Check out "What's Poppin" and sound off below - is this Harlow's best single in a minute?

Quotable Lyrics

Hometown hero feeling myself can't murder my ego

She heard of my deep strokes, she said 'babe does it hurt when I deep throat?' (it does)