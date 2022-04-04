Jack Harlow came to the defense of Lil Nas X ahead of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, calling the Montero rapper a trailblazer. Harlow and Nas performed their hit, "Industry Baby" together at the awards ceremony.

“Wake the f**k up,” Harlow said regarding criticism of Nas, during Live From E!: Grammys. “What the f**k’s wrong with you? It’s ridiculous.”

He continued: “He’s trailblazing a path that, you know, it’s sad that it has to be trailblazed. But I think it’s amazing. He’s innovating the game—and it’s fresh, it’s powerful and it’s necessary,”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Harlow had a shot at winning his first Grammy award for his participation on Nas' Montero, which was nominated for Album of Year. Jon Batiste ended up taking home the award for his project, We Are. Other artists who were up for the award include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West.

Harlow also remarked that he owes Nas “a lot for this moment” being at the Grammys.

“I’m grateful to him,” he added.

Harlow and Nas' collaboration, "Industry Baby," was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, but lost out to Kanye West's “Hurricane”.

