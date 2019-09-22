Jack Harlow Shows Off All His "Ice"

Jack Harlow dropped off his new album Confetti this week which features appearances from EST Gee, longtime collaborator 2forwOyNE, and Bryson Tiller. Harlow does an immaculate job of creating infectious records, and one of the best of them is "Ice." The smooth banger features a bass-heavy instrumental that drops in with melodic synths and a slapping percussion. Harlow steps onto the track with a cool head and employs a sing-song flow that bubbles off the instrumental.

"Ice" is not ridiculously creative by any means, but it still gives the listener a fresh feeling. Harlow effortlessly pieces together a single that would sound equally dope on the radio, in a strip club, or at a barbeque. "Ice" is just as cool as the name implies.

Quotable Lyrics

Can we pick the tempo up?

Smoke something, pour up (Pour up, ooh)

Best friend heard something 'bout me

Where'd she get the info from? (Where she get that?)

Rolling with the windows up

Hot box in the park, see me in the dark (Dark)

I'm attached to ya, think we need to be apart

Even at a distance, you can keep me in your heart