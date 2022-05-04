Jack Harlow says that it hurt his feeling to find out that his collaboration with Drake leaked ahead of the release of his new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The Louisville rapper discussed collaborating with his "idol," during an interview on Ebro in the Morning for Hot 97, on Tuesday.

“It hurt my feelings,” he said about the leak. “I’m really tight about leaks. I don’t bounce my music so I haven’t had leaks in a long time.”



Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

He continued: “Like I don’t write to my music while I’m working on an album, like it stays in the-- The only time we get to experience it is in the studio… I don’t export demos because then you have, because you write to it and you can’t change it because you get addicted to a verse, and I don’t want no leaks.”

Harlow adds that Drake being featured on the track made him especially annoyed because he views the Toronto rapper to be one of his "idols."

“Especially ’cause that’s an idol of mine,” he shared. “I wanted to control that moment… But, it’s destiny.”

Drake, on the other hand, wasn't too bothered by the leak, according to Harlow.

He explained: “He kind of, you know, nudged me like, ‘Aye, don’t trip. This was meant to happen.’ I think [with] his experience, he let me know like, ‘You think this is going to affect your life? Like it’s fine.’”

Check out Harlow's appearance on Ebro in the Morning below.

[Via]