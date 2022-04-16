Jack Harlow has grown quite the following on TikTok with millions of his fans hyping up his newest songs by posting their own videos or liking and commenting on his. The Louisville rapper’s latest drop, “First Class,” has been hyping up his album that’s set to release in early May, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Before officially releasing the song on April 8th, Harlow released a 13-second teaser to TikTok, which has already produced over 100,000 videos. Fans have been jamming along to the Fergie-sampled single, mimicking Harlow’s super easy dance moves, while spelling out “Glamorous” with his hands.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Besides just teasing his newest drops, Jack makes sure to show his fans a glimpse of what life is like for him behind the scenes. From documenting many parts of his Turks & Caicos trip with Drake to his typical errand run at CVS, Jack loves giving his fans another look into his life and outgoing personality.

Check out some of Jack’s best TikToks.

His silence is saying everything we need to know… He was definitely that kid in high school.

It seems as if Jack is hopping on board with the thirst-trap trends.

This is a little different than the typical sound we hear from Jack…

@missionaryjack When you told me to forget you I went crazyðµ â¬ original sound - Ray

Seems like Jack is channeling his Musical.ly days

Imagine going to CVS and running into Jack Harlow dancing in the aisle.

Jack was having a little bit too much fun flinging his jacket. His stylist was not having it.

This is the perfect energy for SNL.

The crowd was loving the nostalgia Jack threw at them, while giving us a glimpse at just how massive his audience is getting.

@missionaryjack I Told the crowd light this bitch up I’m in a certain mood tonight â¬ original sound - Jack Harlow

Drake sensed something was off, but Jack was quick to act like nothing was going on.

He’s just in a silly goofy mood.