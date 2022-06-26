Jack Harlow showed support for his "Industry Baby" collaborator, Lil Nas X, by rocking one of his t-shirts to the BET Awards after the rapper was snubbed by the network. Nas has publicly denounced the BET Awards for failing to nominate him for any of this year’s awards, despite his single with Harlow being one of the biggest songs of the year.

“My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn’t start with this year’s nominations like most people might think,” Nas told Rolling Stone in a statement. “They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

A BET spokesperson labeled the “summation of events around Lil Nas X’s 2021 BET Awards performance" as "simply untrue.” They also have stated that the awards are voted on by fans.

“Since last year’s performance, we have been in touch to work on other projects,” the rep continued. “We are still excited about his previous performances and continue to wish him well. But today, we are focused on culture’s biggest night and delivering history-making moments for fans worldwide.”

Amidst the ongoing beef, Nas dropped a diss track aimed at the network titled, “Late to Da Party.” The chorus for the song features the repeated lyrics, "Fuck BET." YoungBoy Never Broke Again appears on the track as well.

The BET Awards are set to kick off at 8:00 PM, ET on Sunday night.

Check out Harlow's outfit for the red carpet below.



Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

[Via]