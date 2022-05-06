Jack Harlow's highly anticipated sophomore album is here. Come Home The Kids Miss Youarrived in all of its 15-song glory in the wee hours of the morning. Harlow holds it down largely on his own but the features that he got are legendary. Lil Wayne appears in the song, "Poison," while Justin Timberlake assists on "Parent Trap."



The most talked-about record on the project is the Drake-assisted, "Churchill Downs." Drizzy's verse leaked weeks prior to the song's arrival, leading to speculation that the Canadian rapper was trying to reignite his feud with Pusha T. However, it was an incredible moment for Harlow who got to connect with one of his idols on wax.

During his recent appearance on the Breakfast Club, Jack explained that he and Drake ran into each other at a party in Atlanta in 2019. From there, they ended up developing a strong relationship in their subsequent encounters. Drake pulled up to Jack's show in Toronto and then they went on vacation together in Turks & Caicos.

The luxury trip to the islands resulted in a few hilarious memes that scattered across Instagram. In one particular clip, Jack appears to be looking over Drake's shoulder as the Canadian rapper was apparently Googling to find out what a Weng Weng drink is. Charlamagne asked Jack what was on Drake's phone but Jack explained that he was actually looking at something else.

"I didn't see his phone. I was looking into his ear lobe so I didn't see his phone," he explained before Envy asked if it was dirty. "Nah, it was clean," Harlow responded.

Check out the clip below and sound off on your thoughts on Jack's new album.