Jack Harlow has revealed that his upcoming album will be titled, Come Home The Kids Miss You, and that the project is due out, next month. The Louisville rapper also shared the bare-bones cover art in a post on Twitter.

Come Home The Kids Miss You will be Harlow's first album since 2020's Thats What They All Say, which featured his breakout single, "Whats Poppin."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

It's been a busy year thus far for Harlow, who recently performed “Industry Baby" at the Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X. In addition to having vocals used on Donda 2, Harlow was also lauded by Kanye West as one of the five best rappers in the game right now.

“This n**** can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n**** as a compliment Top 5 out right now," West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post from February.

Outside of music, Harlow has been cast in a remake of the cult-classic comedy film, White Men Can’t Jump. He will be taking on the role originally played by Woody Harrelson. The film will be directed by Calmatic.

Come Home The Kids Miss You will be available on May 6, 2022, via Atlantic.

Check out Harlow's announcement below.