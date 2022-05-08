Jack Harlow's Come Home The Kids Miss You has a tracklist of 15 impressive songs, but few of them will stick in your head the way that the fifth title, "Dua Lipa" does. Days before dropping off his sophomore record, the 24-year-old teased the track on Instagram, and since its Friday arrival, Harlow's song has amassed nearly 3.5 million streams on Spotify alone.

While out promoting his new project, the Kentucky native dropped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his friendship with Drake, working with Lil Nas X, and support from his family, among other things. As Uproxx reports, at one point, the hosts couldn't help but turn the conversation towards Harlow's name-drop of the English vocalist.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images

"I wanted to get her blessing," he revealed, confirming that he received approval from Lipa before sharing the song. "I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out or anything."

When asked what the Future Nostalgia hitmaker's reaction was, Harlow admitted she said, "I suppose it's OK," although he thinks "when the song comes out, she'll grow to appreciate it even more." Instead of confirming that he has a crush on the starlet, he simply said, "I admire her."

Elsewhere in the news, Harlow spent the weekend celebrating his album's arrival at the Kentucky Derby, where he, Drake, DJ Drama, and Druskii kept the crowd (and social media) thoroughly entertained with their antics – read more about that here, and check out the "Way Out" rapper's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.

[Via]