Jack Harlow has become one of the biggest artists in the world over the last year. Harlow is considered to be a heartthrob of sorts these days, and as a result, he amassed a large fanbase who is always eager to consume his music. On May 6th, Harlow will be releasing his next album called Come Home The Kids Miss You. Two singles have dropped in relation to this album, including the song "First Class" which found itself as the number one track on the billboard charts.

Needless to say, Harlow has come a long way since those cringy videos of him rapping with his friends in high school. He has become a bonafide star, and just like Bryson Tiller, he is doing his best to rep Louisville, Kentucky.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery

Speaking of Tiller, the r&b singer recently took to Twitter where he praised Harlow, saying "get ready for my bro Jack’s new album. soon you’ll see why he is number 1." This then prompted Harlow to reply with a screenshot of his DMs with Tiller from back in 2015. At the time, Harlow was just 17 years old and he was inspired by Tiller's come up. As you can see in the DMs, Harlow told Tiller that he was an artist himself and that he was studying Tiller so that he too could one day become famous. Tiller even replied to the DM, saying “thanks man I appreciate it. keep working. anything is possible.”

What is so special about this is the fact that Harlow went on to collaborate with Tiller on two tracks, including "Luv is Dro" and "THRU THE NIGHT." Needless to say, Tiller continued to pay attention to Harlow, and all of that hard work ended up paying off immensely.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates concerning Harlow's next release.