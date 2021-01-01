A new year is finally upon us and while 2020 was pretty awful, 2021 seems like it could be quite promising. Of course, nothing is for sure although many throughout the world are hopeful that prosperity will be brought to the universe. As a way to ensure a good year, people are constructing their New Year's resolutions and some are certainly more creative than others. In fact, some people are thinking of abstinence as a way to get them through the year.

As it turns out, rapper Jack Harlow is one of those people as he took to Twitter today to bestow upon his fans what his New Year's resolution is. As he explains, he vows to not have sex or even masturbate this year. In typical Twitter fashion, his fans had a humorous reaction to the revelation.

"My New Years resolution is no more ejaculating,' Harlow said. "I’m prepared to go the length of the year without a single orgasm."

One of the more common trends on the internet over the years has been "No Nut November" although it seems like Harlow is trying to do this for a phenomenon for a full 12 months. Harlow has been known for his sarcasm over the years but at this point, who really knows if he is being serious.

