Jack Harlow Returns With 7-Pack "Sweet Action" EP Ft. Jetsonmade

Generation Now's Jack Harlow is back on the scene with a new EP. The rapper has been on a swift upward momentum, and after dropping his Confetti mixtape last year, he now delivers Sweet Action. The seven-track project only has one feature by Jetsonmade as Jack wants to continue to prove to the hip hop scene that he can carry the weight all his own.

"Seven records, they all jump right out at you, they're special," Jack Harlow recently told the L.A. Leakers. "It's a lotta different vibes and it showcases some versatility so I'm excited to drop it." The rapper added that Sweet Action is a reflection of the life he's been living lately and "what I've been going through." He also said the choice of beats on this project was important to him because they don't sound like anything else on the charts. Check out Sweet Action and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. What's Poppin

2. 2Stylish

3. I wanna see some ass ft. Jetsonmade

4. Smells like Incense

5. Out Front

6. Hey Big Head

7. Once May Comes