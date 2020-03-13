mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jack Harlow Returns With 7-Pack "Sweet Action" EP Ft. Jetsonmade

Erika Marie
March 13, 2020 01:44
Sweet Action
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow rides his "What's Poppin" wave and drops off his "Sweet Action" EP that hosts only one feature.


Generation Now's Jack Harlow is back on the scene with a new EP. The rapper has been on a swift upward momentum, and after dropping his Confetti mixtape last year, he now delivers Sweet ActionThe seven-track project only has one feature by Jetsonmade as Jack wants to continue to prove to the hip hop scene that he can carry the weight all his own.

"Seven records, they all jump right out at you, they're special," Jack Harlow recently told the L.A. Leakers. "It's a lotta different vibes and it showcases some versatility so I'm excited to drop it." The rapper added that Sweet Action is a reflection of the life he's been living lately and "what I've been going through." He also said the choice of beats on this project was important to him because they don't sound like anything else on the charts. Check out Sweet Action and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. What's Poppin
2. 2Stylish
3. I wanna see some ass ft. Jetsonmade
4. Smells like Incense
5. Out Front
6. Hey Big Head
7. Once May Comes

Jack Harlow Jetsonmade
