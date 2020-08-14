Jack Harlow Releases New Single "Automatic" After Being Named A XXL Freshman

Jack Harlow has been on a tear for these last several weeks. With the remix of his hit single "WHATS POPPIN" going crazy on the charts, peaking at #2 and currently sitting still at #3, the Kentucky-based rapper was just named one of this year's XXL Freshmen alongside Mulatto, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Rod Wave, Lil Keed, and more.

Needless to say, Jack Harlow is feeling good and he's definitely on a wave of momentum. Despite the critics saying that Jack hasn't proven himself enough to be named to the exclusive list of rising rappers making noise, XXL Editor-in-Chief explained that sometimes, it's worth taking a risk on an artist and including them despite their track record.

Jack Harlow is ready to prove his doubters wrong, releasing his latest single "Automatic" and putting his rapping ability at the forefront. Barring a viral dance or a moment on TikTok, this one isn't going to hit the top of the Billboard chart but it will get people back onto his wave. Jack is proving that he can spit here, going balls-to-the-wall for the length of the song.

What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics:

Automatic, it's a habit, you should know it's automatic

I been getting to it, I ain't notice y'all was hating

Brand new chick, she don't know that I can pace it

I just wanna know that I can hold a conversation

I don't know what y'all debating

I been waiting for you, now I'm running out of patience

Running up a check, trying to run an operation

Went broke in the checking, pulled a hundred out the savings