Jack Harlow Reflects On The Pitfalls Of Success In New Track “Keep It Light”

Ever since dropping “What’s Poppin,’” Jack Harlow has been the man of the hour. With this in mind, it shouldn’t be surprising that fans have been waiting for him to drop his debut album. On Friday, that’s exactly what he did as he came through with That’s What They All Say, which features a plethora of dope tracks in which Harlow showcases his rapping and storytelling ability. One of the tracks that does this best, is the song “Keep It Light.”

Here, we see Harlow over some Harry Fraud production where he is able to float over some gorgeous vocal samples. Harlow raps about his life in Louisville and what it’s like to maintain relationships when you’re so successful. It’s a track that was clearly written from the heart as we see Harlow at perhaps his most vulnerable.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's talkin' 'bout you like you a stranger

Talkin' 'bout ya like y'all didn't have class together

Talkin' like you not humble now or you acting better

Speakin' on the things you've done that they haven't ever

I play the game, you watch the game like Adam Schefter