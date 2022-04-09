We're one month out from the release of Jack Harlow's anticipated album and the rapper believes we're about to hear the best project he's crafted thus far. The Kentucky artist has been taking over airwaves from one single to the next, whether it's his own track or an assist for one of his peers. Harlow has been racking up those accolades and his reign doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, and in a recent chat with Rolling Stone, he dished on his forthcoming release, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

“I’m working with such incredible people that I’m not gonna do anything to take any of the light off them,” he said. “But I will proudly say that I was part of the production of the entire thing, because I just know what I want more than ever."



"I tell these guys I’m working with that I’m so grateful for them," he continued. "Because I’m making the music I wanted to make my whole life. The production I’m working on is what I’ve been asking producers I was in the room with since I was 12 and 13. ‘I want this,’ and they wouldn’t quite hit the mark. Or they do it and turns into a trap beat."

During the conversation, the rapper also spoke about feeling, at a time, that he had to delete or remove old posts about his coming up as an artist. However, after Kendrick Lamar "liked" one of the throwbacks, Harlow realized it was nothing to be ashamed of.

“My development is crazy documented,” he said. “There’s this crazy shit up there that I tried to tuck away, and it came back out. When I was trying to be taken seriously at 18 and 19, I didn’t want anyone to see the videos of me of 14. I was like, ‘They don’t need to see these dumb-ass sh*ts.'”

However, Kendrick's acknowledgment "made it so beautiful. That was such a thing that let me know like, it’s OK. My idols recognized it, and I’m like, you know why? Because they are the same. They felt they were that once. Kendrick was probably not exactly the same. [Laughs.] He wasn’t a lanky white boy. But he had a time where he was trying to figure it out.”

