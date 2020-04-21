mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jack Harlow Reflects After A Month In Quarantine On "No Hero" Freestyle

Alex Zidel
April 21, 2020 15:56
767 Views
93
7
Jack Harlow via YouTubeJack Harlow via YouTube
Jack Harlow via YouTube

No Hero Freestyle
Jack Harlow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
30% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Jack Harlow drops a minute-long freestyle about how much life has changed since the quarantine began.


Without much to do inside the house, Jack Harlow has been sharpening his lyrical knives, ensuring that he's in tip-top shape when all this is over. Emerging as one of the more low-key fan favorites from within the rap game, the 22-year-old Kentucky native has been getting a little stir crazy and he decided to entertain himself (and the world) by doing what he does best.

Releasing a homemade video for the "No Hero" freestyle, Jack Harlow insists that his life is no more valuable than anybody else's. Just because he has some fame and notoriety, he is not a hero and does not want to be treated as such. During the freestyle, Harlow shows love to all the frontline workers risking their lives on a daily basis before stating that his anxiety has him calling his parents and begging them not to go outside.

Listen to the new freestyle from Jack Harlow below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She getting freaky on the FaceTime for me 'cause it might just be a while 'fore we getting sex in person
Just a month ago, shit was picturesque and perfect
Wish that I could say that things were getting less concerning

Jack Harlow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  3
  7
  767
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jack Harlow freestyle new music Coronavirus
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jack Harlow Reflects After A Month In Quarantine On "No Hero" Freestyle
93
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject