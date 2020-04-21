Jack Harlow Reflects After A Month In Quarantine On "No Hero" Freestyle

Without much to do inside the house, Jack Harlow has been sharpening his lyrical knives, ensuring that he's in tip-top shape when all this is over. Emerging as one of the more low-key fan favorites from within the rap game, the 22-year-old Kentucky native has been getting a little stir crazy and he decided to entertain himself (and the world) by doing what he does best.

Releasing a homemade video for the "No Hero" freestyle, Jack Harlow insists that his life is no more valuable than anybody else's. Just because he has some fame and notoriety, he is not a hero and does not want to be treated as such. During the freestyle, Harlow shows love to all the frontline workers risking their lives on a daily basis before stating that his anxiety has him calling his parents and begging them not to go outside.

Listen to the new freestyle from Jack Harlow below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She getting freaky on the FaceTime for me 'cause it might just be a while 'fore we getting sex in person

Just a month ago, shit was picturesque and perfect

Wish that I could say that things were getting less concerning