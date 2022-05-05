We're inching closer to New Music Friday and a huge release on the horizon comes from Jack Harlow. The Kentucky rapper has been on a meteoric climb within these last few years and with each step, he's only carving out a longer legacy in Hip Hop. We've recently received singles like "Nail Tech" and "First Class," two songs that will arrive alongside 13 others.

Harlow recently shared the tracklist to Come Home The Kids Miss You, and it includes names like Justin Timberlake, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell.





Earlier today, Harlow gave a sneak peek into what it was like locking in the studio with Skateboard P. The pair look like they were making magic and we'll hear all about it on their track, "Movie Star." In the clip, Pharrell claps and added, "This is history."

Meanwhile, during his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow spoke about his wanting to create tracks that are fitting for "all moods." He mentioned iconic albums like Kanye West's Late Registration and Drake's Nothing Was the Same being records that are flooded with songs that can be played at any time.

“Is it a song that you want to hear at any moment, in all moods,” Harlow said. “Or is it meant for just one mood — for the club or before you work out? I have to get over my burning desire to make all of the songs on an album ‘always,’ because then it never cuts through. But I listen to f*ckin’ Late Registration — so many ‘always’ on there. Nothing Was the Same? So many ‘always’ on there. But you can’t let it steer the ship.”

Check out the tracklist and studio clip below, and check-in with us at the top of Friday (May 6) for Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Tracklist

1. Talk of the Town

2. Young Harleezy

3. I'd Do Anything to Make You Smile

4. First Class

5. Dua Lipa

6. Side Piece

7. Movie Star ft. Pharrell

8. Lil Secret

9. I Got a Shot

10. Churchill Downs ft. Drake

11. Like a Blade of Grass

12. Parent Trap ft. Justin Timberlake

13. Poison ft. Lil Wayne

14. Nail Tech

15. State Fair













