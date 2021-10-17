Jack Harlow joked on Twitter, Saturday, that he mistook Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyle Guy for himself after fans online started pointing out the similarities. The Cavs' Twitter account celebrated the team's 110-94 win over their division rival, the Indiana Pacers, by sharing a picture of Guy taken during the game.

"Bitch is that me," replied Harlow.

The post gained traction when numerous fans began asking whether the Cavs' had signed Harlow in the offseason.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Guy played his college basketball for the Virginia Cavaliers from 2016–2019. During the team's championship run in his final year, Guy was awarded the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks with the 55th overall pick. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings shortly afterward and has spent time playing in the G-League. Guy averaged 2.8 points per game in 31 games with the Kings in 2020. For the 2021 NBA Summer League, Guy played with the Golden State Warriors.

Guy signed a contract with the Cavs in September 2021.

Check out Harlow's tweet, as well as other responses to the picture of Guy below.

