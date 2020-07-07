Jack Harlow does not look like somebody that makes rap music for a living. He remains one of the most unrecognizable faces in the game, but that doesn't translate to his ability to spit loaded bars or create hits. While you may cross him in the street and not realize that you just walked by one of the most talented artists from the new school of hip-hop, he's slowly inching toward worldwide recognition. The new Billboard Hot 100 rankings are helping him get there.

For months, Jack Harlow's "WHAT'S POPPIN" has been booming in America. It's one of the hottest songs of the year and, in the last few weeks, TikTokers discovered it. As you're likely aware, the social media platform (which may soon be banned in the States!) generated enough buzz for Harlow to consider getting a super-team together for the remix.

Joined by DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and the legendary Lil Wayne, the official remix of "WHAT'S POPPIN" popped so hard that it peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 update. While it didn't have enough gas to overtake DaBaby's "ROCKSTAR" hit with Roddy Ricch, it may very well pass the song in the coming weeks to grant Jack his first-ever #1 song.

The rapper reacted to his placement on the chart.

"NUMBER 2 IN THE WORLD," he wrote, getting so overwhelmed with the news that he likely forgot Billboard only counts stats in the US. "Damn I love y’all...can we take it up one more????"

Do you think Jack Harlow will end up with the #1 song next week?