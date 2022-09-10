New York City's Fashion Week is in full swing, and Friday (September 9) saw celebrities on celebrities going out all over Manhattan. Arguably the hottest ticket of the night was the Harper's Bazzar 2022 Icons Party. Fittingly, the party boasted a performance from Jack Harlow, who is on a hot streak right now.

The party took place in the Bloomingdales building in Midtown, and was packed to the gills with stars. Names like Emily Ratajkowski, Jared Leto, Julia Fox, and Heidi Klum watched on as Harlow performed a series of his hits for a roughly 20-minute set.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Kentucky rapper donned an all-black suit for his performance, which included renditions of songs like "Industry Baby," "I Wanna See Some Ass," and "Already Best Friends." Also spotted in the crowd were Drew Barrymore, Tommy Hilfiger, Alicia Silverstone, Ilana Glazer, Winnie Harlow, Cassie, and Dixie D'Amelio.

By all accounts, it seems like the crowd was more into Harlow's performance than the Ohio State fans he rapped for a week ago. Jack Harlow made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay and performed his massive hit "First Class." The song was not a hit for the crowd however, which looked incredibly unenthused on TV.

Fashion Week is only a day in, so there's sure to be more stories to come out of the celebrity-lined celebration. If it seems like it was just a couple months ago that there was another Fashion Week, that's because it was. Stars showed out in full force for Paris' Fashion Week in July.

[via]