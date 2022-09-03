Jack Harlow's "First Class" may have been awarded "Song of the Summer" at the 2022 MTV VMAs, but it certainly didn't land with the crowd he performed it for at Ohio State earlier today (September 3).

The Kentucky-born entertainer was selected to appear on ESPN's College GameDay this weekend, joining a group of analysts and pundits as they discuss all the games taking place that day and who's most likely to win. Before that, though, Harlow took to the stage to perform his Come Home the Kids Miss You single on what's been described on Twitter as an "ugly weak ass stage."

Jack Harlow hosts the 2022 MTV VMAs -- Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ohio State students were eagerly cheering on their school's game against Notre Dame, but we can't say the same for the 24-year-old's performance, which was met mostly with bored looks from the crowd.

As TMZ points out, Harlow clearly noticed the lack of energy and appeared to question his audience at one point as he threw his arms up in the air, confused at their lack of enthusiasm.

Despite the obvious discontent, the "INDUSTRY BABY" hitmaker let the show go on, doing nearly the entire two-minute and 53-second long song – a decision which some Twitter users have been mocking.

Elsewhere, Harlow is making rounds online for saying "I used to talk to a girl from Cincinnati... So Cincinnati," when asked who he's got in today's upcoming Bearcats vs. Razorbacks game.

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

